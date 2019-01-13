Members of Defence Department among injured in Ottawa bus crash, defence minister says

Members of Canada’s defence team were injured in the bus crash in downtown Ottawa on Friday that left three dead and 23 injured, while a local hospital says those who were in critical condition at its location have improved.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan announced on Twitter that members of the Defence Department were among the injured on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m aware that members of our Defence Team sustained injuries and will be monitoring the situation,” he said. “Thank you to the many first responders for their continued efforts.”

The crash involving an OC Transpo vehicle happened Friday around 3:50 p.m. at the Westboro transit station west of downtown Ottawa when the double-decker bus hit the station, tearing apart the top right section of the vehicle.

The bus driver was arrested soon after the crash and questioned but has since been released.

Ottawa Hospital initially said 14 people were taken to hospital in critical condition, two of whom have died, and 11 were in serious condition, but those numbers have changed Sunday to seven patients in serious condition and four patients in stable condition.

The hospital said Sunday that the patients previously in critical condition have been moved to serious condition.

Ottawa police said an investigation is underway, but it will be “long and detailed and complex.”

“We are reviewing all aspects of the collision including the vehicle, the roadway, the weather and the driver’s actions,” Sgt. Cameron Graham of the Ottawa police collision investigation unit said.

Ahmed Shalaby, a civil engineering professor at the University of Manitoba, has called on the federal Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash to prevent more from happening.

The safety board says it is not investigating the collision as the agency only looks at marine, pipeline, rail and air incidents.

The City of Ottawa says that the Transitway, where the crash happened, will reopen Sunday at 7:30 p.m., more than 48 hours after the collision.

The city also said that the public can leave a memento or memorial item for the victims of the collision at two designated areas: the lower level of the Westbound Transitway platform or the northwest corner of Scott Street and Athlone Avenue.

There will also be a book of condolences at City Hall beginning at noon on Monday, Jan. 14 and will remain there until the end of Jan. 20.

