No dangerous goods on derailed train in central Alberta: CN Rail

A CN Rail train derailed southeast of Edmonton early Sunday morning.

CN said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Hamlet of Armena in Camrose County.

Twenty-eight cars derailed, most of which were carrying wheat, according to the company.

One car spilled vegetable oil, which was contained, and there were no dangerous goods on the train, CN Rail said.

No one was injured, and no evacuations were necessary.

A CN Rail spokesperson said it should take a day or so for the cars to be cleaned up.