Canada
January 13, 2019 5:53 pm

No dangerous goods on derailed train in central Alberta: CN Rail

By Web Producer  Global News

A CN Rail train derailed in Camrose County on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

Michael Wetsch, Credit
A A

A CN Rail train derailed southeast of Edmonton early Sunday morning.

CN said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Hamlet of Armena in Camrose County.

cn-derailment-jan-2019.jpg

A CN train derails in Camrose County, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

Michael Wetsch, Credit
cn-derailment(4)-jan-2019.jpg

A CN train derails in Camrose County, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

Michael Wetsch, Credit
cn-derailment(5)-jan-2019.jpg

A CN train derails in Camrose County, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

Michael Wetsch, Credit
cn-derailment(2)-jan-2019.jpg

A CN train derails in Camrose County, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

Michael Wetsch, Credit

READ MORE: 3rd CP train derails in southern Alberta this year

Twenty-eight cars derailed, most of which were carrying wheat, according to the company.

One car spilled vegetable oil, which was contained, and there were no dangerous goods on the train, CN Rail said.

READ MORE: Cleanup continues after train carrying crude oil derails north of Edmonton

No one was injured, and no evacuations were necessary.

A CN Rail spokesperson said it should take a day or so for the cars to be cleaned up.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta CN derailment
Alberta train derailment
Armena
Camrose county
CN
CN Rail
CN Railway
CN train derailment
train derails Alberta

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.