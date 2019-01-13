American llamas briefly on the lam in Canada

Jonathan Forrester was having breakfast with his girlfriend on Saturday when something unusual caught his eye on his neighbour’s property.

Forrester lives in the small community of Godmanchester in Quebec, not far from the U.S. border.

As it turns out, what caught his attention were two llamas wandering around the neighbourhood.

Rumour has it the travelling duo, believed to be owned by an American, crossed the border into Canada — and not for the first time, either.

“They visited us this summer, and I recently saw a post about them in November on our road,” Forrester told Global News in an email.

Forrester snapped of photo of the pair standing on the road at the end of his driveway and posted it to Facebook.

People in the tight-knit community get a kick out of seeing the animals.

“A lot of people laughed at how random of a sight it is,” Forrester said.

But all laughing aside, Forrester is thankful nothing bad happened.

“Thankfully, we live on a quiet country road and no one was hurt, llama or human,” he said, adding that to the best of his knowledge, the animals had made it back home safely.

“They were on the neighbouring property, where we saw the neighbour guiding them back towards the U.S. border behind his property,” Forrester said.

While this story ends well, it was a concern for safety that prompted Forrester to post the photo in hopes of finding the llamas’ owner.

“We believe the owner is American,” he said.

“The purpose of my post was to potentially gain knowledge of who, therefore the next time they crossed the border, we could potentially contact him/her to prevent any harm doing to the animals/public.”

While he has no definitive answer, Forrester said he received several potential leads.