Prince Albert Raiders defeat Calgary Hitmen in 7-3 blowout

The Prince Albert Raiders (35-5-0-1) had their way with the Calgary Hitmen (21-17-3-1) Saturday night, beating them by a score of 7-3 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Raiders wrapped up their homestand with a win over the Hitmen on Saturday night. 📲Get the recap on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/PaENAQxlsn 📸 @ApolloMedia11 #GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/VKlsphQjRN — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) January 13, 2019

Raiders assistant captain Parker Kelly was the game’s first star, scoring his 19th and 20th goals of the season while also adding an assist. Kelly now has 41 points in 42 games this year.

Dante Hannoun, Ozzy Wiesblatt and Cole Fonstad each recorded a goal and an assist for the Raiders. Brayden Pachal and Brett Leason also scored in the win.

Hitmen forward Riley Stotts scored twice while Luke Coleman also scored for Calgary.

Ian Scott was in net for the Raiders and stopped 21 of 24 shots faced, while Hitmen goalie Jack McNaughton let in seven goals on 41 shots.

The Raiders went two for five on the power play. The Hitmen went zero for three with the man advantage.

The Canadian Hockey League’s No. 1 team is back at it on Wednesday when they visit the Cougars in Prince George (16-22-1-2).