January 13, 2019 2:31 pm

Burning candle causes $100K fire in Montreal

By Web producer  Global News

An early morning residential fire on De Lormier Avenue was caused by a candle according to the Montreal fire department. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Courtesy TVA
Montreal firefighters were called to a residential fire in a story-building on De Lormier Avenue, near Jean-Talon Street, just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Benoît Martel, chief of operations with the Montreal Fire Department, said the fire started in a room on the second floor.

“It was caused by a candle,” he said.

The building was safely evacuated and residents were able to re-enter their homes, once the fire was put out.

Martel said that while no one was injured, damage to the building was considerable.

“It is estimated at more than $100,000,” he said.

