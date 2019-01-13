Burning candle causes $100K fire in Montreal

Montreal firefighters were called to a residential fire in a story-building on De Lormier Avenue, near Jean-Talon Street, just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Benoît Martel, chief of operations with the Montreal Fire Department, said the fire started in a room on the second floor.

“It was caused by a candle,” he said.

The building was safely evacuated and residents were able to re-enter their homes, once the fire was put out.

Martel said that while no one was injured, damage to the building was considerable.

“It is estimated at more than $100,000,” he said.