Recipe: Torafuku’s addictive salad

Trying to stick to your New Year’s resolutions but need some inspiration?

Chef Clement Chan, owner of Torafuku restaurant might have just the thing.

This warm salad uses veggies that you wouldn’t normally consider for a salad dish, and the result is, well, addictive.

Ingredients

1 cup Brussels sprouts (trimmed and halved)

1 cup cauliflower florets (trimmed)

1 cup broccoli (trimmed)

3 oz red cabbage (chiffonade)

2.5 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 tbsp capers

1/2 tbsp cracked chilli

1 tbsp extremest vergin olive oil

Method

Blanch Brussels sprouts in boiling water ( about 2-3 make sure still al dente) then shock in ice water. Blanch cauliflower and broccoli in boiling water ( about 1-2 min makes sure still al dente) then shock in ice water. Drain vegetables in a colander, then set a side. In a medium size pan add olive oil on med-high heat. When pan is hot add, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli. Pan roast until vegetables are golden brown then remove from heat. Place all ingredients in a small salad bowl and mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Plate.