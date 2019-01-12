Toronto under extreme cold weather alert, temperatures to plunge overnight

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city, ahead of very cold wind chills expected Saturday evening.

Temperatures are forecast to plunge to the negative-teens overnight, with a wind chill near -20 C.

“We’re in the midst of some of the coldest air we’ve experienced all season,” said Global News meteorologist Mike Arsenault.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a horrible life out there’: How frigid temperatures are impacting Toronto’s homeless

“While wind chill values during the day today will be in the low double digits, it’s going to get a lot colder late tonight and especially into tomorrow.”

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when the temperature is expected to drop to -15 C or the wind chill is expected to be -20 C or lower.

The warning mobilizes additional services from the city, including more street outreach and shelter beds.

READ MORE: Toronto to open 3 new shelters to tackle winter demand

A shelter will be open by 7 p.m. this evening at Metro Hall and will be open until noon on the day the alert is cancelled.

This is the second time this week that an extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto.

Temperatures are expected to be a bit milder during the week before dropping significantly again next weekend.

WATCH: Man staying at Toronto respite centre describes life in the cold