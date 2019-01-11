Crime
January 11, 2019 2:30 pm

New Glascow man allegedly pulled fake firearm during child pornography arrest

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, in a joint investigation with the New Glasgow Police Service, has arrested a New Glasgow man for child pornography offences.

AP/Damian Dovarganes/File
A New Glasgow, N.S., man is facing charges after RCMP say a social media app alerted them that child pornography was being shared on the site.

Police allege the man also reached for a fake firearm during his arrest.

The Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, members of the New Glasgow Police and the RCMP Technological Crime Unit searched a home on Jan. 10.

According to police, the suspect reached for what appeared to be a handgun under a desk while officers were arresting him.

The suspect was “quickly controlled” by the officers and police removed the weapon. It was later determined the firearm was a replica.

“One police officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries, that did not require medical attention,” RCMP said in a news release.

Nicholas Linthorne, 20, has been charged with transmitting child pornography, possession of child pornography, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm while committing the indictable offence of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Linthorne has been remanded until his next court appearance on Feb. 5.

