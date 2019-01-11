Halifax man charged after allegedly arranging to create child porn

A Halifax man is facing charges after police say they received information that someone was communicating with a woman in another province about creating child pornography.

Halifax Regional Police say officers received the information on Jan. 8.

Two days later, investigators from the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit conducted a search on Caxton Close in the Clayton Park area. They seized several electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Julien Dugas, 36, was arrested at a separate location in Halifax a short time later.

Dugas is scheduled to appear in court Friday to face charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, making an arrangement for a sexual offence against a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.