Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of January 12

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

We’re expecting a weekend of mild weather — which means it’s a great time to get out and explore our city. Here are just a few options for you to consider.

1. Remodel, Renovate, Revamp!

If you have the urge to switch things up around the old homestead – you’re not alone. Thousands of Winnipeggers will be heading down to the RBC Convention Centre this weekend for the annual Winnipeg Renovation Show.

It’s going to be three full days jam-packed with exhibitors, demonstrations, speakers, contests and of course, tips and tricks on everything from swapping out cabinet pulls to building the patio of your dreams.

You have Friday from noon to 9 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to browse or buy.

One of the things I’m really excited for is the ‘Design Studio‘ — a really cool space where you can go and get 15 — yes 15 — minutes of face-to-face advice time with local industry pros. So have your notes, questions and pictures ready!

You can get your tickets right at the door, but you do save a few bucks by grabbing them in advance here.

2. ‘Bokeh’ or ‘BO-kay’

Apparently it’s the ‘aesthetic quality of the blur produced in the out-of-focus parts of an image produced by a lens’.

More importantly, it’s the name of an incredible interactive art installation in Kildonan Park.

Bokeh is the creation of local artist Takashi Iwasaki and Landscape Architect Meaghan Hunter of Nadi Design. It’s a fun, colourful collection of sculptures around Kildonan Park Pond in the summer, and a bright dream world in the dark of winter.

“The idea was to really create an immersive experience for skaters and to create more of an iconic art piece for Kildonan Park,” Hunter says.

Everyone is invited to bring their skates and come down to scoot around the pond under the magical lights, or you can just take a stroll through the area and take it all in.

The new artwork debuts with a bang this Saturday at 5 p.m. with a free family skating party complete with music from DJ Mama Cutsworth and DJ Hunnicutt, snacks and refreshments!

More info on Bokeh can be found here.

3. Women in Blues

We all know that Manitoba is a hub of talent, especially when it comes to music.

This weekend is all about the blues with a great show featuring all female musicians.

Organizers said the show aims to encourage young women to get involved with music, especially in the blues scene.

“It’s just such a great opportunity for all of us women to join together, empower one another, play the blues and do exactly what we love to do.”

Women in Blues takes place this Saturday, from 8-11:30 p.m. at the Park Theatre.

Tickets are available at Into The Music, Long and McQuade, Mar-Schell’s Music or the Park Theatre, or you can grab them online.

Have a great weekend everyone!