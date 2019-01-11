Crime
Father charged after allegedly stabbing teenage son in Whitby

A Whitby man is facing several charges after Durham Regional Police say he stabbed his son early Friday morning.

Durham Regional Police say a father has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his 19-year-old son in Whitby overnight.

Police said that at 12:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a domestic-related incident near Manning Road and Anderson Street.

Officers found the son suffering from stab wounds and in serious but non-life-threatening condition. He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

A 48-year-old man from Whitby, whose name is being withheld to protect the victim’s identity, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and assault with a weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Const. Marchand of Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3811.

