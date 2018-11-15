Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Oshawa

One man is in hospital after being stabbed in Oshawa on Thursday morning.

Police were called to an apartment on Brock Street East at around 6 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and so far, there is no description of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them, or anonymously submit a tip at Crimestoppers.

