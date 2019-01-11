Waterloo police seek public’s help in recent incident at Conestoga Mall

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a recent incident which occurred at the Conestoga Mall on Jan. 4.

Police say mall staff were informed that a man in a wheelchair was making inappropriate comments to a pair of young girls near the photo booth outside of Zehrs.

Police were called in but by the time they arrived, the woman who reported the incident had left the mall. Police are looking to speak with her about it.

They are also searching for a white man in his 60s, who is heavy set with short, grey hair. The suspect’s wheelchair had a pole attached to it

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8735 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.