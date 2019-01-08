Crime
January 8, 2019 1:31 pm

Beige BMW carjacked in Kitchener on Monday: police

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for the public’s help in connection with a reported carjacking in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Police say that at around 8:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was getting into a beige BMW sedan near Chandler Drive in Kitchener when a man approached him with a gun and took the vehicle.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Branch has taken over the case.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

