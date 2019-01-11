Gas station robbery suspect sought by Halifax Regional Police

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a man who is believed to have committed a robbery in Halifax last night.

Police say the incident occurred at around 9:39 p.m. on Jan. 10 at an Irving gas station at 2499 Robie St.

According to police, a man entered the business and passed the employee a note stating it was a robbery. The employee then turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled on foot.

There was no weapon seen, and there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build. He had a handkerchief covering his face, and was wearing jeans and a sweater.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.