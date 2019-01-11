RCMP investigating apparent double stabbing in Chilliwack

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C. are investigating what appears to be a double stabbing.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in a small townhouse complex in the 45300-block of Hodgins Avenue.

Emergency crews found two victims when they arrived at the scene.

One was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital and other was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

There is no word yet on their condition, but police say they are looking for an armed suspect.