Distressed animals seized from Elrose, Sask. home: Animal Protection Services

An investigation is underway after more than 100 animals in distress were seized from a home in Elrose, according to Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan.

A search warrant executed Wednesday around 10 a.m. led to the discovery of 106 cats, two dogs and one turtle, said Don Ferguson, executive director of the provincial agency.

“The conditions inside the residence were deemed to be such that animals were in distress,” Ferguson said.

A veterinarian assessed the animals before they were taken away.

Ferguson said the agency will consult with the Crown about possible charges, and the outcome is expected within the next two weeks.

Maximum penalties under the Animal Protection Act include a fine of $25,000, up to two years incarceration or both, according to the Animal Protection Services website.

A judge can also restrict animal ownership and order a person to repay the costs associated with seizing animals.

Incorporated in 2015, Animal Protection Services is responsible for enforcing the act, work that was previously performed by the investigative services division of the Saskatchewan SPCA.

Anyone with animal welfare concerns in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert should contact their respective humane society or SPCA.