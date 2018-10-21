Saskatchewan SPCA says animal protection officers need more support

The executive director of the Saskatchewan SPCA says animal protection officers in the province have more to do and need more government support.

Frances Wach said the recent updates to animal cruelty legislation are a positive step.

These include updated guidelines for both the care of livestock and pets.

Animal protection officers can also inspect a broader range of animal care facilities, including those that offer pet adoptions and businesses that do animal care services.

But she said this will add to the officers’ already heavy, demanding workload.

She said the province needs to ensure the officers have the resources to do their jobs properly, including ongoing training.