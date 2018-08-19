Canada
August 19, 2018 8:46 pm

Saskatoon SPCA adoption event helps over 70 pets find new homes

Across Saskatchewan, the goal for the Saskatoon SPCA's Empty Our Shelters event was to find homes for 500 animals.

Over 70 furry friends from Saskatoon’s SPCA found a new home as part of the organization’s second annual province-wide Empty Our Shelters event.

The adopt-a-thon was started by the Saskatchewan Federation of Humane Societies.

From Thursday until Sunday, dog adoption fees were lowered to $99, while adoption fees for kittens were $50 and adult cats were free. Every animal was also spayed or neutered in an effort to reduce the number of unwanted pets.

READ MORE: Saskatoon SPCA wants potential pet owners to join ‘Kittinder’

Across Saskatchewan, the goal was to find homes for 500 animals.

If you are unable to adopt a pet, the SPCA says there are still many ways to help, including donating to the Saskatoon SPCA, signing up as a foster family, volunteering and making sure that if you have a pet, that animal it is spayed or neutered and licensed with the City of Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon SPCA shelters approximately 4,000 pets each year.

Global News