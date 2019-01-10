Moose Jaw prisoner tries to escape custody during trip to provincial court
A male prisoner in Moose Jaw attempted to escape custody while being transported to provincial court Wednesday afternoon.
The prisoner, who was in handcuffs and leg restraints, tried fleeing from police on foot.
Officers responded quickly, catching the prisoner before he was able to make it off the provincial court property.
Shortly after, police returned the prisoner to his cell. He then attempted to self-injure himself and was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.
He was then returned to his cell and will stay there until next court appearance.
No one was injured during the incident.
