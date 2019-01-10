Crime
January 10, 2019 5:20 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 5:21 pm

Moose Jaw prisoner tries to escape custody during trip to provincial court

By Online Producer  Global News

A male prisoner in Moose Jaw tried fleeing from police while being transported to provincial court on Jan. 9, but was unsuccessful.

Dave Parsons / Global News
A A

A male prisoner in Moose Jaw attempted to escape custody while being transported to provincial court Wednesday afternoon.

The prisoner, who was in handcuffs and leg restraints, tried fleeing from police on foot.

READ MORE: Arrests made in Moose Jaw homicide investigation

Officers responded quickly, catching the prisoner before he was able to make it off the provincial court property.

Shortly after, police returned the prisoner to his cell. He then attempted to self-injure himself and was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

He was then returned to his cell and will stay there until next court appearance.

No one was injured during the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempt to Escape
Escape
Hospital
Medical Assessment
Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw Police Service
Prisoner
Provincal Court

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.