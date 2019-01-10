Girl, 4, transported to hospital after incident involving school bus in Meaford: OPP
A four-year-old girl has been transported to hospital after an incident involving a school bus in Meaford, police say.
According to Grey County OPP, on Thursday just before 9 a.m., a four-year-old girl was injured in an incident in front of St. Vincent-Euphrasia elementary school.
Officers say the child had departed from the school bus when she fell off balance and stepped in front of the bus as it pulled away.
Police say the child was transported to hospital with a leg injury.
According to police, the investigation continues.
