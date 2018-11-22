6th-grader’s note helps solve school bus hit-and-run

A young girl in Buffalo left a note on a man’s car after the driver of her school bus hit the vehicle and drove off. The note explains in detail what had happened.

On Tuesday, Andrew Sipowicz tweeted a photo of his damaged car and a note that he found on his vehicle.

“If you are wondering what happened to your car,” the note reads. “Bus: 449 hit your car. It stops here every day to drop me off.”

The note goes on to detail “what happened” including the driver “was trying to pull off and hit the car.”

“She hit and run,” the note reads. It’s signed only by “a 6th grader who attends Houghten Academy.”

The penciled note also features a small drawing of a bus, which Sipowicz noted was “not drawn to scale” when he tweeted the images.

“Shout-out to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale),” Sipowicz said.

His tweet has over one million likes as of Thursday morning.

Speaking with Buffalo’s WGRZ, Sipowicz said he was thankful for the note, detailing the circumstances as to what had happened to his damaged car.

“My first thought was, thank God for the note because without the note I wouldn’t have any idea of what happened,” Sipowicz said.

Sipowicz said a teacher at the school where the student studies commented on the tweet and apparently showed the photo of the note to another staffer at the school.

“The teacher said immediately that they knew who the student was,” Sipowicz told the news station. “I have been in contact with that teacher this morning and we’re trying to set up something so I can go thank the student in person. I think it takes a special person to be able to do something like this, … who felt like they had to do the right thing and I’m very grateful for that. ”

First Student, the company that provides school bus transportation, issued a statement saying the driver of the bus had been terminated.

“Yesterday, when we were made aware of the incident we jumped into action. The First Student team met the owner of the sedan to review the damage and initiate our insurance process. We will cover the full cost of the repair to his vehicle as well as a loaner while his car is in the shop,” reads the statement. “The actions of our former driver are completely contrary to First Student’s training and what we stand for as a company. We have initiated the process to terminate the driver.”