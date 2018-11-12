Adoption
Man in tears after stepdaughter takes his last name for birthday gift

A teenager’s moving birthday gift brought an Oregon man to tears last week in a viral video.

McMinnville native Giselle Santoyo claims her stepfather wasn’t able to legally adopt her before her 18th birthday. So the teen went and solidified their relationship on her own.

“My greatest gift in life is you being my dad,” Santoyo posted Friday morning along with a video showing her stepfather opening a gift.

“Here I am with your gift, I changed my last name for you. I love you forever, happy birthday,” she explained. “I am legally Giselle Marie Santoyo.”

Her stepfather could be seen placing his head in his hands as tears began to stream down.

