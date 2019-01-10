Petes acquire Michael Little from Steelheads for Nick Isaacson

The Peterborough Petes capped off the OHL trade deadline day with a second move on Thursday, acquiring forward Michael Little from the Mississauga Steelheads in exchange for forward Nick Isaacson and a draft pick.

Little, a left winger, was selected in the third round, 59th overall by the Steelheads in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection. The six-foot, 187-pound Mississauga native has recorded 23 goals, 33 assists, and 56 points in 149 games with the Steelheads, including 8 goals and 12 assists for 20 points this season.



“In Michael we’re acquiring an energetic and highly competitive player,” said Petes’ GM Mike Oke. “He is strong on the forecheck and on his skates, and likes to be physical. We’re excited to add him to our group.”

The Petes also acquire a conditional sixth-round OHL Priority Selection pick in 2023.

Little is expected to be in the lineup when the Petes host the Oshawa Generals Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The Steelheads acquire Isaacson, 19, who had seven goals and 14 assists in 39 games with the Petes, and they also receive Owen Sound Attack’s third-round pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

“We thank Nick for the contributions he has made in Peterborough over the past three years and wish him nothing but the best as he moves forward in Mississauga,” Oke said.

In an additional roster move, forward Jake Partridge has been released from the club. He had one assist in 18 games.

Earlier Thursday, the Petes traded defenceman Cameron Supryka to the Hamilton Bulldogs for a draft pick, reducing the number of defencemen to seven.

