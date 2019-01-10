Petes trade blueliner Cameron Supryka to Hamilton for draft pick

Hours before the OHL trade deadline on noon Thursday, the Peterborough Petes have traded one of their young defencemen.

Petes general manager Mike Oke announced Thursday morning the team has traded Cameron Supryka to the Hamilton Bulldogs in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The deal means the Petes will acquire the North Bay Battalion’s fourth-round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

Supryka, 17, a native of Belleville, was selected by the Petes in the third round (60th overall) in the 2017 OHL Priority Selections.

The six-foot-two, 181-pound defenceman had one assist in 36 games with the Petes this OHL season.

TRADE: The Petes have acquired an @OHLHockey Priority Selection pick from the @BulldogsOHL in exchange for defenceman Cameron Supryka. DETAILS>> https://t.co/5oqlKglkd6 pic.twitter.com/0J8PKxx3iD — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) January 10, 2019

“We thank Cameron for his contributions in Peterborough, and wish him the best of luck in Hamilton,” Oke said.

The Petes are back in action with two home games this week starting Thursday versus the Oshawa Generals and on Saturday against the Battalion. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.

The Petes are 22-16-0-1 for 45 points to sit tied for fourth in the OHL’s East Division with the Sudbury Wolves with a game in hand.

