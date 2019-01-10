Wet’suwet’en protest rally to hit Portage and Main Thursday afternoon

Winnipeg’s iconic Portage and Main intersection is likely to be blocked Thursday afternoon by a protest in support of Indigenous pipeline resistance in British Columbia.

The Wet’suwet’en Solidarity Rally, Round Dance and Art Build is planned for 4 p.m. at Portage and Main.

The event is one of many solidarity rallies across Canada and beyond over the past week in opposition to the controversial construction of a natural gas pipeline over Indigenous lands.

