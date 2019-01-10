Suspicious debris fire in Lake Country requires backhoe to extinguish

A large pile of demolition material went up in smoke on Thursday afternoon north of the Kelowna International Airport.

It happened in Creek Run Estates off Jim Bailey Road behind the Bellaire Mobile Home Park in Lake Country, near the Kelowna City Limits, at around 5 p.m.

Shane Curveon lives in Bellaire and said the frightening and large fire was set right behind their homes.

The blaze produced a tremendous plume of smoke into the sky.

Despite having put out the flames, the Lake Country Fire Department needed help from a front-end loader to disperse the smoking pile and ensure the fire was entirely extinguished.

The blaze is considered suspicious, according to fire chief Steve Windsor.

A fire that was discovered in the same area last summer was also arson, according to Windsor.

RCMP are investigating.