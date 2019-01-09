B.C. government seeks to ease traffic on southern Vancouver Island

The provincial government is looking for ways to improve the flow of traffic on southern Vancouver Island.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is launching a strategy that will consider current transportation needs and develop a plan for future investments. The strategy isn’t restricted to cars alone; all modes of transportation including transit, cycling, pedestrian, marine/ferry travel, and rail will be considered.

According to the ministry, the plan will consider projects as far north as Duncan and as far west as Sooke.

“We know that southern Vancouver Island is one of the fastest-growing regions in the province,” Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said in a release.

“For too long, the infrastructure needs of the communities there have been ignored. It is time we start investing in long-term, innovative, multi-modal solutions to address congestion, while respecting and honouring the wishes and rights of local First Nations.”

The ministry is also exploring potential emergency detour routes that could be activated when the Malahat is closed. In a release, the ministry says it will work with all stakeholders, including the Capital Regional District (CRD), to review all possible detours while considering environmental, First Nations and local community interests.

“The board appreciates the efforts to address transportation needs and assist people getting around faster on the South Island,” Colin Plant, CRD board chair, said in a release. “The CRD will want to ensure the protection of the integrity of the regional water supply lands, which provide drinking water for much of our region.”

The province wants to short-list three qualified consultants to design a multi-modal transportation plan for the region. The successful proponent would be identified by the end of March 2019.

A report on the feasibility of a temporary activated emergency detour route is expected to be ready by spring 2019. If a suitable detour alignment is identified, future engineering work could begin in summer 2019.