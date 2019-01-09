Kingston man facing 9 charges after alleged domestic assault

A Kingston man is facing several charges after police say he brutally assaulted his ex-wife and another woman.

Kingston police say a 38-year-old local man broke into his ex-wife’s home, which is located north of the city.

He allegedly entered through a rear door, despite numerous court-ordered conditions to stay away from his ex-wife. Police say these conditions stemmed from a previous domestic incident that occurred in November 2018.

According to a police press release, the man went on a rampage while inside the home, assaulting his ex-wife and a second woman multiple times.

At one point, police claim the man armed himself with a kitchen knife, prompting the victims to lock themselves in the children’s bedroom. The accused then allegedly broke down the door and continued to assault the two women.

The women and children inside the home were able to escape once officers arrived, but police say it took lengthy negotiations for the man to surrender himself.

The man was charged with two counts of assault, one count of break and enter, two counts of mischief and four counts of breach of recognizance.