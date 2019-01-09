Peterborough Police asking for 2.8% budget increase in 2019

The Peterborough Police Service is asking the city for $25.68 million to run the service this year — that represents a 2.8 per cent increase over last year’s budget.

In 2017, the service had an operating budget of $24.97 million.

Peterborough Police have received budget increases in the neighbourhood of about 3 per cent over the past few years, compared to increases of up to 7 per cent in years before that which caused a rift between city council and the police services board.

“The committee and board has been very careful and prudent. We want make sure the taxpayer gets the best value for their dollar,” said Bob Hall, budget board chair. “The last four budgets have all been under 3 per cent. That’s our ultimate goal. It’s a reasonable increase.”

The ask for 2019 includes salary increases as well as $432,684 for vehicle replacements.

One unknown for police this year is the status of policing grants under the Community Policing Partnerships and Safer Communities through the province.

The current agreements expire on March 31, 2019. The police service receives $515,000 annually under those two programs.

The 2019 police budget assumes the receipt of that full amount, a city draft budget document states.

“That’s a challenge that might happen in the future. We have to make sure council is aware of that situation,” added Hall. “It goes towards everything from court security to RIDE checks. It’s a half million dollars and it isn’t guaranteed. It’s the one outlier that we may need to revisit in April.”

The city’s draft budget has a provision that the increase in the police services portion of the draft 2019 operating budget reflect not more than the operating portion of net tax levy increases (estimated to be 2.9 per cent).

If asked by council, Hall will present the police budget during the city’s budget deliberations next week.