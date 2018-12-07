2 arrested after Peterborough police seize purple heroin, cocaine

Two Peterborough men are facing drug-related charges after police seized purple heroin and cocaine during a search of a residence in East City late Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit conducted a search warrant at a multi-unit residence on Burnham Street along with the police’s Emergency Response Team.

Inside the residence, police seized 156 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of purple heroin (a fentanyl-heroin mix) and more than $5,000 in cash.

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the search.

Darcy Neva Davis, 31, of Burnham Street, and Taun Conroy Dixon-Johnson, 27, of no fixed address, were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Dixon-Johnson was additionally charged with three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Both of the accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.