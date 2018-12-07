Crime
December 7, 2018 9:37 am
Updated: December 7, 2018 10:02 am

2 arrested after Peterborough police seize purple heroin, cocaine

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A drug known as purple heroin is shown in a photo provided by OPP. Peterborough police seized the drug during a search of an East City residence on Thursday.

OPP file photo
A A

Two Peterborough men are facing drug-related charges after police seized purple heroin and cocaine during a search of a residence in East City late Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit conducted a search warrant at a multi-unit residence on Burnham Street along with the police’s Emergency Response Team.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of trafficking purple heroin, cocaine

Inside the residence, police seized 156 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of purple heroin (a fentanyl-heroin mix) and more than $5,000 in cash.

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the search.

Peterborough police search a residence on Burnham Street.

Lee Miller/CHEX News

Darcy Neva Davis, 31, of Burnham Street, and Taun Conroy Dixon-Johnson, 27, of no fixed address, were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Dixon-Johnson was additionally charged with three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Both of the accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnham Street
Cocaine
Drug Bust
Fentanyl
Peterborough crime
peterborough drugs
Peterborough fentanyl
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service
purple heroin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News