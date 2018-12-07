2 arrested after Peterborough police seize purple heroin, cocaine
Two Peterborough men are facing drug-related charges after police seized purple heroin and cocaine during a search of a residence in East City late Thursday afternoon.
Members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit conducted a search warrant at a multi-unit residence on Burnham Street along with the police’s Emergency Response Team.
READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of trafficking purple heroin, cocaine
Inside the residence, police seized 156 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of purple heroin (a fentanyl-heroin mix) and more than $5,000 in cash.
Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the search.
Darcy Neva Davis, 31, of Burnham Street, and Taun Conroy Dixon-Johnson, 27, of no fixed address, were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Dixon-Johnson was additionally charged with three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.
Both of the accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.