Police testimony expected to continue at Oland murder retrial on Wednesday

The second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland, who is accused of killing his multi-millionaire father, continues in a Saint John courtroom on Wednesday.

Oland’s retrial is heard new testimony on Tuesday about the actions of police officers at the bloody crime scene where Richard Oland was murdered.

The testimony came from Sgt. Greg Oram, who was a member of the Saint John Police Force major crime unit.

Oram was among the officers to respond to 52 Canterbury Street on the morning of July 7, 2011, when the body of Richard Oland was discovered in his uptown office, bludgeoned to death with more than 40 blows to the head and neck area.

Oram was also one of several officers to go into the crime scene, telling the court he was told he could go in, stopping just short of where the body was found.

He testified he would actually get to between two and three feet of Oland’s body with Insp. Glen McCloskey, a senior officer who was also in the office.

Oram told the court he was in the office area viewing Oland’s body when he noticed McCloskey there as well.

“He was half sitting” on a desk or table to his left, Oram said.

The now-retired McCloskey is expected to testify at the retrial, possibly as early as this week.

Police testimony is expected to continue on Wednesday.