Dennis Oland second-degree murder trial continues in Saint John

Follow along with our live blog from the courtroom at the bottom of this story.

The second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland, who is accused of killing his multi-millionaire father, continues in a Saint John courtroom Tuesday.

A retired Saint John police officer cried Monday while testifying that he was told to lie on the stand at Oland’s first murder trial.

Retired Staff-Sergeant Mike King repeated an allegation that ignited controversy during that trial.

READ MORE: Why Dennis Oland is on trial again for his millionaire father’s murder

King was testifying Monday at Oland’s retrial for the second-degree murder of his father, Richard.

King told the judge-only retrial that his boss – Inspector Glen McCloskey – suggested he alter his testimony and refrain from saying in court that McCloskey had visited the crime scene.

The retired officer told the court he was offended by McCloskey’s request in 2014.

WATCH: ‘This isn’t what we thought’: Officer tells of surprise at seeing Oland’s body

King says he told McCloskey he hadn’t lied in court in 32 years and he wasn’t about to start misleading the justice system.

During the first trial, McCloskey denied asking King to alter his testimony, though he admitted to visiting the bloody crime scene twice.