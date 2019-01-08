British Columbia
January 8, 2019 11:48 pm
Updated: January 9, 2019 12:35 am

Snowfall warnings hit the South Coast, travel impacted on Vancouver Island

By Senior Meteorologist  Global News

The Tuesday, January 8, 2019 evening weather forecast for Vancouver, British Columbia and the surrounding area.



The first big blast of winter hit parts of the South Coast on Tuesday.

Vancouver Island was the hardest hit, with five to 12 centimetres of snow. Travel was treacherous on Highway 19 from Comox to Port Hardy and on Highway 4 from Port Alberni to Tofino.

Highway 19 near Courtenay Tuesday, Jan 8th, 2019. Courtesy Allen Felker

Allen Felker

Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino Tuesday, Jan 8th 2019

Pippa Reed

Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino covered in snow Tuesday.

Drive BC

Meanwhile, parts of Nanaimo received several hours of wet snow, but temperatures warmed up in the afternoon and the snow changed to rain.

Parts of Vancouver Island could see another few centimetres of snow this evening, but conditions will change to rain overnight.

The east coast from Comox to Sayward could see another five centimetres before that transition. By morning, though, the snow-covered roads will likely be gone, as heavy rain overnight will wash the snow away.

Snow forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Global BC

Now, the main concern is the Sea-to-Sky Highway north of Squamish up to Whistler. The region is expecting 15 to 20 cm of snow overnight and strong gusts up to 70 km/h. Whiteout conditions are likely. Drivers are urged to wait until the mid morning hours before heading out.

Snow blanketing Highway 99 in Whistler

Drive BC

Meanwhile, as expected, the Lower Mainland missed the snow today. Other than a few wet flakes, it was mainly a rain event and will continue to be for the next two days. However Hope could see another two to four centimetres of snow overnight.

READ MORE: Okanagan weather: snow slides through, 1 day blast of cold

No snow expected across the Lower Mainland.

Global BC

Environment Canada has snowfall and wind warnings in effect for the following regions: Inland Vancouver Island, East Coast of Vancouver Island, Howe Sound & Sea-to-Sky, Whistler, Sunshine Coast and North Vancouver Island.

