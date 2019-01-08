Calgary police looking for man after sexual assault of teen

Calgary police are investigating after a girl in her mid-teens was sexually assaulted in the southwest neighbourhood of Woodbine on Monday.

The teen was on the route 56 bus after 6 p.m. when she noticed a man staring at her, officers said.

Police said she got off the bus at Woodbine Boulevard and Woodmark Crescent S.W. and the man followed her.

“The man approached the girl, lifted her skirt and attempted to take [a] picture,” a news release said Tuesday.

Officers said the man fled on foot along Woodbine Boulevard. The teen was not injured in the attack.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-20s, around six feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing light-blue ripped jeans, a green bomber jacket, a blue checkered hat with “Supreme” on it and grey with orange Yeezy-brand shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police non-emergency at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.