Calgary police seek to ID man after alleged CTrain sexual assault

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man alleged to be connected to a sexual assault on a CTrain on July 7.

At around 3:40 p.m., police said a man sat next to a woman on a northbound CTrain and started a conversation.

Police allege the man touched the woman’s arms, “then grabbed the woman inappropriately.”

The victim moved away from the man to the other end of the car and the suspect left the train at Dalhousie Station.

Police describe the man as being between 45 to 65 years old, approximately five-foot-10 to six-feet tall, weighing 165 to 185 pounds, with a long grey and white beard.

“He was wearing a white turban, sunglasses or glasses, white shirt and pants, a black vest, dark dress shoes, a gold watch with a brown strap, and was carrying a black shoulder bag,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.