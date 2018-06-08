View full results
Crime
June 8, 2018 11:54 am

Calgary man charged in connection with Weaselhead Flats sexual assault

By Digital content coordinator  Global News

Calgary police composite sketch of a suspect after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on a trail in the city.

Supplied: Calgary Police Service
A A

A man has been charged by Calgary Police Service after a sexual assault took place in Weaselhead Flats.

31-year-old Steven Robert Markin of Calgary has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, May 18, a woman walking along the Jackrabbit Trail noticed a man on a mountain bike pass her. Fifteen minutes later, the man looped back and asked her for information about the nearby trails.

The woman was allegedly grabbed from behind and dragged to the nearby bushes. The man allegedly pulled his pants down to his knees and started sexually touching the woman.

READ MORE: Calgary police looking for suspect in alleged sexual assault on trail

The woman managed to free herself from his grasp and reached for her dog spray. Seeing the dog spray, the man fled on his bicycle.

Tips from the public came in after a composite sketch of the man was released. Calgary Police thank the public for their help.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Calgary park assault
Calgary Police Service
Calgary sex assault
Calgary Sexual Assault
composite sketch
dog spray
Jack Rabbit Trail
Jackrabbit Trail
news
Police
Sexual Assault
Weaselhead Flat
WeaselHead Flats Park
Weaselhead sex assault
weaselheads flats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News