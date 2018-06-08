Calgary man charged in connection with Weaselhead Flats sexual assault

A man has been charged by Calgary Police Service after a sexual assault took place in Weaselhead Flats.

31-year-old Steven Robert Markin of Calgary has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, May 18, a woman walking along the Jackrabbit Trail noticed a man on a mountain bike pass her. Fifteen minutes later, the man looped back and asked her for information about the nearby trails.

The woman was allegedly grabbed from behind and dragged to the nearby bushes. The man allegedly pulled his pants down to his knees and started sexually touching the woman.

READ MORE: Calgary police looking for suspect in alleged sexual assault on trail

The woman managed to free herself from his grasp and reached for her dog spray. Seeing the dog spray, the man fled on his bicycle.

Tips from the public came in after a composite sketch of the man was released. Calgary Police thank the public for their help.