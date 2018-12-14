Calgary teacher charged with sexual interference, unlawful confinement
A teacher at Bob Edwards School has been charged with sexual interference with a minor and unlawful confinement after an incident in October, police said in a media release Friday.
Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, police said they arrived at the Bob Edwards School after reports that a teacher had inappropriately touched several students.
Witnesses reported that a teacher arrived at school in the morning apparently intoxicated, police said. The teacher reportedly tried to talk with several students using inappropriate comments and physical contact.
One student is alleged to have been in a classroom with the teacher alone and was prevented from leaving, while the teacher made unwanted advances and inappropriate comments, police said. The student reported the incident, police were called and the teacher left the school.
Calgary police have charged Mikhail Kolesnikov, 35, with sexual interference with a child under 16 and unlawful confinement.
More to come.
