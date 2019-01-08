Respiratory illness outbreak declared at Peterborough’s Fairhaven Long-Term Care

A residence-wide respiratory illness outbreak has been declared at a Peterborough retirement home.

Officials at the municipality-run Fairhaven Long-Term Care announced the outbreak on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of the outbreak, there will be no visiting in public spaces at the residence, including the dining room, and guest dining will not be available.

During this time, visitors to the facility on Dutton Road are strongly advised to observe the following guidelines:

If possible, defer your visit until residents are feeling better

Visit one resident only and do so in their room

Practice hand hygiene upon entering and leaving the home

If you are ill, please do not visit until you are well again

CHEX News has reached out to Fairhaven executive director Lionel Towns for more details.

More to come…