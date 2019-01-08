Men from New Brunswick, Quebec face meth trafficking charges after RCMP investigation

Four men are facing methamphetamine trafficking charges after a nearly year-long investigation by Prince Edward Island RCMP.

The first set of charges stems from a Jan. 24, 2018, incident in which P.E.I. RCMP stopped a vehicle on the highway near Edmundston, N.B., as part of an ongoing investigation.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they located and seized more than 11,000 methamphetamine pills as well as a small quantity of cocaine.

The methamphetamine weighed approximately five kilograms and was stamped with either ICE or STAR, according to police.

The Mounties say the pills were packaged for widespread distribution and were believed to have been destined for sale in New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Officers from the P.E.I. RCMP attended the courthouse in Edmundston on Jan. 7, 2019, to lay drug trafficking charges against three men.

André Pelletier, 50, of Montreal, Kevin St-Pierre, 28, of Quebec City and Rocko Thibault, 26, of Saint-Quentin, N.B., now face charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

As part of the investigation, an additional 50,000 meth pills were seized in New Brunswick at another vehicle stop by P.E.I. RCMP.

Reg Robichaud, 53, of Moncton faces separate charges in connection with that incident.