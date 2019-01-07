Guelph’s Trees for Tots program raises $60K for Children’s Foundation

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington says its seventh annual Trees for Tots event raised a record-breaking $60,000 over the weekend.

Around 3,300 Christmas trees were collected by 275 volunteers on Saturday for a small fee.

All of the funds raised through the event go directly towards helping support local children, the foundation said in a news release.

“Trees for Tots is truly an amazing event that brings the community together for one common goal: to raise money for children to have positive and rewarding experiences,” said Jennifer Tasca, event manager with the Children’s Foundation.

The trees were mulched and used on hiking trails at Ignatius Jesuit Centre.

This year’s total amount raised exceeds last year’s by about $5,000.

“Together with our donors, volunteers and community partners, we find opportunities in the hard times so that we can help each child grow, explore and unleash their great potential,” said Glenna Banda, executive director of the Children’s Foundation.

“Trees for Tots help us to achieve this goal.”

Another great year with @ChildrensFdnGW Trees for Tots 102 trucks loads of volunteers to pick up 3300 trees to help children’s programs in Guelph. #CommunityBuilding pic.twitter.com/UZ77Qq6Jzd — Lloyd Longfield (@LloydLongfield) January 5, 2019

Love all the family volunteer teams out today! #TreesforTotsGuelph pic.twitter.com/xs7A1DMoys — CFGW (@ChildrensFdnGW) January 5, 2019

One of our lead partners @Jlstree has provided tremendous logistical support, equipment and awesome staff to help our for the day. #treesfortotsguelph pic.twitter.com/mWy6EivMYf — CFGW (@ChildrensFdnGW) January 5, 2019

Susan Murray not only keeps us safe with her directions, but keeps us from getting tangled in the tie-down. #TreesForTotsGuelph pic.twitter.com/0gd4fGD3i3 — Bob Megens (@RWMegens) January 5, 2019