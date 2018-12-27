Guelph’s Linda Hasenfratz, Stratford’s Maxine Noel appointed to Order of Canada

A pair of southwestern Ontario residents are among the 103 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

The president and CEO of Guelph-based manufacturer Linamar Corporation was named as a member on Thursday.

In a statement, Rideau Hall said Linda Hasenfratz was recognized “for her efforts to develop economic opportunities in Canada and elsewhere, and for her ongoing community involvement.”

Indigenous artist and longtime Stratford resident, Maxine Noel, is also one of the new recipients to be awarded one of the country’s highest honours.

Noel was recognized “for her unique work in visual arts and for her advocacy of the creative expression of Indigenous communities.”

The Order will be presented to recipients by Governor General Julie Payette at a ceremony at a later date.

“The Order honours people whose service shapes our society whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities,” Rideau Hall said in a statement.

Close to 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada.