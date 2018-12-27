Guelph’s holiday kettle campaign tops $160K goal

The Salvation Army says it hit their goal of raising $160,000 for its annual Christmas kettle campaign in Guelph.

Co-ordinator Beverleigh Broughton said they finished counting the last kettles on Christmas Eve and the total raised was $167,571.

She added that a big thank you goes out to the city of Guelph and its residents for helping the Salvation Army reach their goal..

Last year, the campaign only brought in about $135,000.

The money collected went toward filling hampers with food, toys and gift cards for local families in need.

Broughton previously said they were distributing 1,120 hampers this year.

“We’re seeing more and more people work really hard who just can’t quite make ends meet, especially at Christmas,” she said.