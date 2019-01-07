Friend concerned for Canadian detained in China after GoFundMe campaign shut down

A friend of Michael Spavor says he is worried about the detained Canadian’s well-being and financial future now that an online fundraising effort in his name has been derailed.

Andray Abrahamian was among the organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for Spavor, a Canadian arrested last month in China for allegedly endangering Chinese national security.

READ MORE: GoFundMe campaign created for Michael Spavor, Canadian detained in China

GoFundMe said Monday the campaign was shut down because its third-party payment processor was unable to handle the donations.

GoFundMe would not elaborate on the reasons why.

EXCLUSIVE: China, Meng Wanzhou and Canada — how Huawei CFO’s arrest is playing out behind the scenes

Spavor, a Calgary-born entrepreneur, and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig were taken into Chinese custody on Dec. 10 on suspicion of “endangering national security,” according to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.

Spavor is director of the Paektu Cultural Exchange, an organization that facilitates sporting, cultural, tourism and business exchanges with North Korea.

WATCH BELOW: China is slamming two detained Canadians for breaking the law, even though, as Abigail Bimman reports, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig haven’t been charged with anything. (Jan. 3, 2019)

READ MORE: Why China is trying to bully Canada (and not the U.S.) into releasing Huawei CFO

He and Kovrig were taken into Chinese custody just days after Canadian authorities in Vancouver arrested Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive with Chinese firm Huawei Technologies, so she can be extradited to the U.S. to face fraud charges.

Abrahamian created the GoFundMe page on Dec. 17 out of concern for what might happen after he is released by Chinese authorities.

— With files from Kaylen Small, Global News