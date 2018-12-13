Why China is trying to bully Canada (and not the U.S.) into releasing Huawei CFO

The dispute between Canada and China continues to escalate after Bejing detained two Canadians this week and warned more “retaliation” will be in store if Huawei’s CFO is not released.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada was just following “the rule of law” when the Chinese telecom giant’s executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1 at the U.S. government’s request, which accused the CFO of violating American sanctions against Iran.

But China hit back and flexed its muscles — and not at the U.S., but at Canada.

Meng’s arrest triggered outrage among Chinese officials, who were quick to condemn Canada and threatened “grave consequences” if she was not released.

And they followed through.

Calgary-born entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig were taken into Chinese custody on Monday on suspicion of “endangering national security.”

Peter Navarro, the White House trade policy advisor, appeared on Fox Business Network Thursday morning and said the Huawei incident was the reason for the Canadians’ arrests.

When asked by Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo whether the incidents were related, Navarro replied: “Of course, it is. That’s the Chinese playbook.”

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, agreed, saying the fact China is going after Canada and not the U.S. (who requested Meng’s arrest), shows this is a political move.

“The Chinese could have easily grabbed an American businessman or American diplomat, they could have done both. But they haven’t,” Wiseman said.

And the situation may get worse.

On Wednesday, the editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-run tabloid the Global Times, uploaded a video in which he warned that “if Canada extradites Meng to the U.S., China’s revenge will be far worse than detaining a Canadian.”

Is China bullying Canada?

Brock University professor Charles Burton, a former Canadian diplomat in China, said he believes Beijing authorized the Canadians’ detention to send Canada a warning in the Meng case.

He said the “timing” of the arrest seems to be a response by the Chinese government’s statements of “grave consequences.” This is because Meng is not simply a Huawei executive, but she is referred to as China’s “tech princess” and is also a senior member of China’s communist party, along with her father.

Meng is someone who is very connected, Burton said, adding that China will exert “extreme pressure” to make sure she is freed.

One of Canada’s former ambassadors to China also has little doubt the detainment of Spavor and Kovrig is a response to the Huawei case.

“I can tell you that based on my 13 years of experience in China, there are no coincidences. … The Chinese government wanted to send us a message,” Guy Saint-Jacques said.

Why Canada and not the U.S?

China seems to be taking a softer tone with the U.S. On Sunday, China talked with the U.S. ambassador and lodged “a strong protest” over the case, according to the South China Morning Post.

China also requested the U.S. withdraw an arrest warrant for Meng, but it fell short of threatening “grave consequences” as it did to Canada

Wiseman said China’s treatment to the U.S. versus Canada boils down to economics.

“The focus has been on Canada and not the U.S. because China wants to improve its relations with the U.S., that is what counts for China,” he said.

Last week, China and the U.S., the world’s two biggest economies, agreed to a 90-day truce in their trade war. Meng’s arrest raised concerns that China-U.S. trade talks could be derailed, but on Tuesday China said the talks were still happening.

“Chinese-Canadian trade for the Chinese is loose change compared to what they export to the United States. We’re so much smaller, it does not matter,” Nelson said, adding that it is the Americans who imposed tariffs on China, not Canada. So China’s vital economic interests are at stake.

To put that in perspective:

In 2016, China exported more than $48 billion to Canada, according to the World Integrated Trade Solution. The same year, China imported US$15 billion from Canada. (Dollar figures are U.S.)

In 2016, China exported more than $481 billion to the U.S. The same year, China imported more than $115 billion from the U.S.

Saint-Jacques said because of China’s economic reliance on the U.S., Canada has become a scapegoat.

“Of course they cannot kick them [the U.S.], so they turned around and kicked us,” he said.

China has used this tactic with Canada before

The Chinese government has detained Canadians before, and Stephanie Carvin, national security expert and Carleton University professor, believes it was another political move.

“It’s widely believed that the Garrett family, who was detained a few years ago, was in response to an individual residing in British Columbia who was extradited to the United States for espionage activity,” Carvin said.

In 2014, B.C. couple, Kevin and Julia Garratt, who ran a coffee shop in China, were arrested by Chinese authorities for espionage-related charges.

Julia was released in 2015, while Kevin was held for two years. The couple was never convicted and told media they were “dumbfounded” by charges.

Carvin said China may believe arresting Kovrig will help their case because of a misconception of the justice system.

“China doesn’t have free and fair courts. They don’t think we have them, either,” she explained. “So I think they think that they’re gaining some kind of leverage.”

Will Canada bow under China’s pressure?

Ottawa has repeatedly stated the arrest is not political and only complies with international laws on extradition — a request from U.S. law enforcement.

Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, took to Twitter this weekend and said Beijing’s efforts to force Ottawa to cave may not work because of this.

“Perhaps because the Chinese state controls its judicial system, Beijing sometimes has difficulty understanding or believing that courts can be independent in a rule-of-law country,” he wrote in a tweet. “There’s no point in pressuring the Canadian government. Judges will decide.”

But in the midst of the spat, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would intervene in the Justice Department’s case against a Chinese telecommunications executive if it would help secure a trade deal with Beijing.

“Whatever’s good for this country, I would do,” Trump said. “If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made — which is a very important thing — what’s good for national security — I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary.”

Wiseman said Trump’s comments may give Meng’s lawyers some leverage if the case is brought to court soon.

“There could be an opening for [her] lawyers to go back to court. They will introduce Trump’s comments and claim, ‘This demonstrates that the American action is politically driven rather than legally driven.’ Her legal counsel could maybe convince a judge to let Meng go.”

— With files from Global News’ Rebecca Joseph and the Canadian Press