Weekend impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough County

Peterborough County OPP charged two drivers with impaired driving over the weekend.

On Sunday around 5:15 p.m., OPP stopped a vehicle on Nathaway Drive in Selwyn Township. Police say the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Adrian Gills, 36, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration 80-plus.

READ MORE: Driver dies of injuries in Highway 115 crash in Peterborough: OPP

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 12.

On Friday night around 8:15 p.m., OPP conducted a RIDE check on Highway 28 in Douro-Dummer Township. They said they found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

Borys Volyev, 24, of Petawawa, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration – 80 plus

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 24.

WATCH: OPP have new methods to discourage distracted and impaired driving