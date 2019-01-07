Driver dies of injuries in Highway 115 crash in Peterborough: OPP

Peterborugh County OPP say a man has died of his injuries following a crash off Highway 115 in Peterborough on Sunday night.

Police say around 7:30 p.m., a northbound pickup truck travelling on the highway lost control and crashed through and guardrail and fell onto a ramp in the area of Fleming Drive.

The driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man was rushed to hospital by @PtboParamedics after a pickup left the northbound lanes of Highway 115 and ended up going down the middle median, crashing onto the on ramp to the highway from Sir Sandford Fleming Drive in Peterborough around 7:30 p.m. Avoid the area #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/BEgQsjfYrr — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 7, 2019

Early Monday morning, Peterborough County OPP confirmed with CHEX News that the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at Airport Road as OPP investigated the cause of the crash. They reopened around 8:30 a.m.