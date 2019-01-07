Knife-wielding man tries to steal cruiser: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 27-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a police cruiser in the downtown area on Sunday night.

Officers were flagged down on Carden Street at around 10 p.m. and were told that someone nearby was swinging a metal pipe.

Officers spotted a man with a knife and tried to apprehend him, police said in a news release on Monday.

“After a brief physical exchange, the male fled from police and got into the driver’s seat of a police vehicle in an attempt to steal it,” police said.

The suspect was unsuccessful and ran off, but he was eventually arrested in a parking lot on Macdonell Street, police said.

The man is charged with weapons offences, attempted vehicle theft and breaching his probation.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7382.

Anonymous information can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

