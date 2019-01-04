Guelph man allegedly files false collision report after hit-and-run

Guelph police say an 18-year-old man filed a false collision report after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in the downtown core last month.

The crash happened between a pickup truck and a taxi near Wyndham and Carden streets just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 30.

The pickup fled the scene with extensive damage to the front passenger side and may have been missing part of its bumper, according to police.

Police said later that day, a man filed a report at the collision reporting centre that his black pickup truck was damaged while parked overnight near Neeve and Cross streets.

On Thursday, police arrested the driver and charged him with failing to stop at a collision, careless driving and obstructing police.

The Guelph man is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19.

