First expanded GO Transit service from Niagara to Toronto underway

Expanded GO train service between Niagara and Toronto is officially underway.

The first train rolled out of Niagara Falls at 5:19 a.m. Monday, making a stop in St. Catharines before continuing to Hamilton and ultimately to Toronto’s Union Station.

The first commuter Go Train pulls into St. Catharines this morning. Proud to be on the first ride to Toronto. TY to all the people who worked hard to make this a reality. Future is now. @St_Catharines @GOtransit @Metrolinx @NiagaraRegion pic.twitter.com/xL6RvgZ7yS — Walter Sendzik (@WSendzik) January 7, 2019

The existing evening train from Union Station at 5:15 p.m. to West Harbour will also continue on to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

While happy with the expansion, some commuters expressed their disappointment in the lack of trains.

It’s great having the go train service between Niagara Falls and Union station 4 years early but it will take 2hr30mins to make the trip. That’s 5hrs a day. Not really for commuters…yet pic.twitter.com/Hj5RsiJr42 — Andrew LaFleur (@AndrewLaFleur) January 6, 2019

Looking forward to being on the 5:19am Go train from Niagara Falls, ON, to Toronto's Union Station. Not looking forward to setting the alarm clock early enough to make that happen. — Chris Voccio (@ChrisVoccio) January 6, 2019

It's a step in the right direction, but unfortunately ONE train per day isn't the most useful. I eagerly anticipate GO/Metrolinx extending full service to Niagara. https://t.co/ImWZn1Y54q — Elliott (@ElliottChirps) January 7, 2019

Metrolinx announced the expansion in December, calling it a “start” of enhancements for those who commute between Niagara Region and Toronto.

It’s unclear when a Grimsby stop will be added on the line, since Metrolinx recently announced it is looking for private partners before moving ahead with plans for a GO Train station in that community.

Metrolinx says a number of developers have “expressed interest” in the project.

Commuter trains will also eventually be stopping in Stoney Creek where construction continues on the new Confederation GO Station.

