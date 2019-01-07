First expanded GO Transit service from Niagara to Toronto underway

Expanded GO train service between Niagara and Toronto is officially underway.
The first train rolled out of Niagara Falls at 5:19 a.m. Monday, making a stop in St. Catharines before continuing to Hamilton and ultimately to Toronto’s Union Station.
The existing evening train from Union Station at 5:15 p.m. to West Harbour will also continue on to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
While happy with the expansion, some commuters expressed their disappointment in the lack of trains.
Metrolinx announced the expansion in December, calling it a “start” of enhancements for those who commute between Niagara Region and Toronto.
It’s unclear when a Grimsby stop will be added on the line, since Metrolinx recently announced it is looking for private partners before moving ahead with plans for a GO Train station in that community.
Metrolinx says a number of developers have “expressed interest” in the project.
Commuter trains will also eventually be stopping in Stoney Creek where construction continues on the new Confederation GO Station.
— With files from 900 CHML’s Ken Mann
